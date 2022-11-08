Caraga vax rate up to 90%

The vaccination rate in the Caraga Region has increased to 90.74 percent from the total number of the target population to be inoculated against the coronavirus disease 2019.

In a report on Monday, the Department of Health in the region (DOH-13) said a total of 1,749,188 individuals in the area have been fully vaccinated as of Nov. 4.

“A total of 3,838,099 vaccines for Covid-19 were already administered in the region as of the said date,” it said.

It added that some 378,163 individuals have also availed of the free booster shots of the vaccines.

The agency also reported 90 new Covid-19 infections recorded in the region from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.

“The newly recorded infections brought the total cumulative number of cases in the region to 62,067,” it said.

Ninety-one new recoveries were also recorded last week bringing the total number of recoveries in the region to 59,535.

Four Covid-19-related deaths were also reported last week as the total number of deaths caused by the virus in the region increased to 2,322, the report said.

As of Nov. 5, the DOH-13 said Caraga has 210 remaining active Covid-19 infections.

