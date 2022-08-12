Caraga vax rate up by over 87% amid Covid-19 cases spike

The vaccination rate in the Caraga Region jumped to 87.5 percent as of August 5, based on the Department of Health in the region (DOH-13) report on Wednesday, amid the rising coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

“A total of 1,688,018 individuals in the region are already considered fully vaccinated as of August 5,” the DOH-13 said in its report.

Of the total number of fully vaccinated, the agency said at least 247,762 persons have availed of vaccine booster shots.

In the same period, 3,551,088 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in the five provinces in Caraga, the report said.

The DOH-13 also reported 276 new Covid-19 infections recorded in the region from July 31 to August 6.

The new infections brought the total cumulative Covid-19 cases in Caraga to 59,654, with 311 active cases.

Seventy-seven of the new infections were recorded last week in Agusan del Sur, 57 in Surigao del Sur, 21 each in the provinces of Agusan del Norte and Surigao del Norte, and one in the Province of Dinagat Islands.

A total of 59 new cases were also recorded in Butuan City, 15 in Surigao City, 12 in Bayugan City, five in Bislig City, and four each in the cities of Cabadbaran and Tandag.

The DOH-13 also reported 164 new recoveries, bringing the total recoveries in Caraga to 57,115.

Four new Covid-19-related deaths were also reported in the area last week, which brought the total number of deaths to 2,228 since the pandemic broke out over two years ago.

Meanwhile, the DOH-13 reiterated its call for residents to follow the minimum health protocols "to protect themselves from infections and help contain the further spread of the virus

Source: Philippines News Agency