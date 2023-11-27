Caraga Region Entrepreneurs Expand Market Reach at North Luzon Expo

Baguio City, Philippines – Entrepreneurs and travel operators from the Caraga Region have successfully expanded their market reach by participating in the 2nd North Luzon Travel Expo in Baguio City, which concluded on Monday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Department of Tourism-Caraga (DOT-13) Director Ivonnie Dumadag, in an interview, highlighted the recognition of Caraga products and handicrafts at the expo, attracting potential customers and business opportunities. The event also showcased diverse travel opportunities for tourists interested in exploring the Caraga region. Dumadag described the region's participation as a vital opportunity for exposure, networking, and market expansion, contributing to local economies and regional development. The three-day tourism event was graced by DOT Secretary Ma. Christina Garcia Frasco and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong. Dumadag expressed gratitude to local government units and other tourism stakeholders in the region for their support in making the expo a success.