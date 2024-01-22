Caraga police weeklong ops net 57 suspects, P1.5-M worth of shabu

BUTUAN CITY: Fifty-seven drug suspects were arrested in a series of anti-drug operations carried out by various police field units last week, the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) reported on Monday. 'Of the 57 suspects arrested, 19 were categorized as high-value individuals while 38 were listed as street-level individuals,' PRO-13 director, Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft, said in a statement. Operations also resulted in the confiscation of 233 grams of shabu valued at PHP1.5 million. Kraft said the biggest haul was accomplished by the Butuan City Police Office with the confiscation of 86 grams of shabu worth PHP585,000. Personnel of the Agusan del Norte Police Provincial Office (PPO) also seized 63.2 grams of illegal drugs worth PHP430,242 while the Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur PPOs netted 39.8 grams worth PHP270,640. The Agusan del Sur PPO likewise confiscated 33 grams of shabu worth PHP224,400 while the Intelligence Division of PRO-13 seized 11 grams of shabu valued at PHP74,8 00. All arrested suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, Kraft said. Source: Philippines News Agency