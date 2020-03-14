Caraga police warn vs. spread of fake news on Covid-19

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 13 (Caraga) on Friday warned individuals or groups that spread false information and fake news about the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) to stop.

In a statement, PRO-13 Director, Brig. Gen. Joselito T. Esquivel Jr., said spreading lies on the dreaded disease would only cause panic among the people in the region.

Spreading fake news on Covid-19, Esquivel said, would not help the efforts being done by government agencies, local government units, and other stakeholders.

“Do not entertain and spread unverified information about Covid-19 from the Internet and the social media,” he said.

Esquivel warned that individuals found openly spreading fake news and disinformation on Covid-19 would face charges for violating Presidential Decree 90 “Declaring Unlawful Rumor-Mongering and Spreading False Information”, in relation to Republic Act 10175 or the “Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012”.

Spreading false information carries the penalty of imprisonment from six months and one day to six years.

He added that the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU) 13 has been instructed to intensify its cyberspace patrolling and go after websites and social media accounts used for spreading false or fake information on Covid-19 that may cause public panic and misinformation amid the global health crisis.

“In this time of medical crisis, it is best to support each other and help in the dissemination of right and correct information on how to prevent and combat Covid-19,” Esquivel said.

He also urged the public to help by providing information on the matter to RACU-13 through contact number 0946-326-7938.

Esquivel encouraged the people of Caraga to get information and updates on Covid-19 from the website of the Department of Health 13.

Source: Philippines News Agency