Caraga police scores early win in 2020 anti-drug campaign

Anti-drug operations conducted in Caraga at the beginning of the year resulted in the confiscation of PHP177,590 worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of illegal drug personalities in the region, police said Tuesday.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 13 (Caraga) Director, Brig. Gen. Joselito T. Esquivel, said Allen Kim Capada Agarrado, 29, was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted in Barangay 3, San Francisco town, Agusan del Sur last January 5.

Confiscated from Agarrado were 15 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 15 grams, with an estimated value of PHP177,000, police said.

Police said they also nabbed Ritchie Paulco Gemina, 32, in another buy-bust operation in Barangay Taft, Surigao City on January 2.

Gemina yielded a sachet of shabu weighing 0.05 grams with a street value of PHP590, the PHP500 bill that served as marked money, cash amounting to PHP710, and a cellular phone.

Esquivel lauded the accomplishments of the Caraga police, as he expressed gratitude for the support of communities in the fight against illegal drugs and criminality.

He said the suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency