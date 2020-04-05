Caraga PNP nab 660 wanted persons in 1st quarter of 2020

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 13 (Caraga) has arrested a total of 660 wanted persons during the first quarter of 2020.

In a statement on Saturday, PRO-13 director, Brig. Gen. Joselito T. Esquivel Jr. commended the provincial, city and municipal police stations for their unceasing drive in tracing and arresting persons with standing warrants and arrests in the region.

From January 1 to March 31 this year, a total of 59 Most Wanted Persons (MWPs) and 601 other wanted persons were arrested in the intensified manhunt operations implemented in the whole region.

Esquivel said of the total number of MWPs detained, 15 were arrested by Agusan del Norte Provincial Police Office (ADSPPO), 13 by Surigao del Sur (SDSPPO), 11 by Agusan del Sur (ADSPPO), seven by Butuan City Police Office (BCPO), six by Surigao del Norte (SDSPPO), six by Province of Dinagat Islands (PDIPPO) and one by the Regional Intelligence Division (RID).

Of the total number of other wanted persons nabbed, 165 were arrested by BCPO, 124 by ADSPPO, 121 by SDSPPO, 82 by ADNPPO, 54 by SDNPPO, 29 by the Regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, 15 by PDIPPO, 10 by Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) and one by RID.

Esquivel also assured the people of Caraga that PRO-13 will continue to intensify its operations against criminalities in the midst of the fight to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the region.

“Even in the midst of the threat of this health crisis we are facing today, your police are always ready to serve and protect. Your safety is our primary concern. The PNP will shield you from the harm of this visible and invisible enemy,” he said.

Esquivel also urged the people of Caraga to unite as one in the war against criminalities and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, PRO-13 also recorded a total of 844 violations against the implementation of community quarantines in the region from the period of March 17 to March 30, 2020.

Of the 844 recorded, a total of 628 individuals violated the curfew hours imposed, 61 were recorded for disobedience to the agents of persons in authority, and 155 violations in social distancing.

Esquivel called on the people of Caraga to follow the protocols set forth by the government during the Covid-19 pandemic by staying at home, practice hygienic activities and maintain physical distancing while outside the home premises.

“During this time, cooperation is the key to combat this war against an invisible enemy which is the Covid-19,” he said. Source: Philippines News Agency