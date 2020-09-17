Caraga logs 4 new Covid-19 deaths, 17 new cases

The coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) fatalities within the Caraga Region has reached 26, as the Department of Health in Region 13 (DOH-13) reported four more deaths in the area as of Thursday morning.

In a press briefing Thursday, DOH-13 also announced 17 new infections in the region, 13 of which are recorded in this city, two in Bislig City, one in Tandag City in Surigao del Sur, and one in Buenavista, Agusan del Norte.

The new cases brought the region’s total cases to 876 since the pandemic was declared in March. The region currently has 479 recoveries, 371 active cases, and 26 deaths.

DOH-13 also noted an increase in the number of local transmissions, which as of Thursday has risen to 41 percent of the total cases or 355 infections.

An increase in local transmissions was also recorded here at 64 percent, and 42 percent in Bislig City

“Of the 17 newly recorded cases, 15 are considered local transmissions while the two cases have a history of travel in areas with confirmed Covid-19 cases,” DOH-13 said.

DOH-13 Director Jose R. Llacuna Jr. on Wednesday reiterated his call for local governments–particularly those with a high number of local transmissions–to take drastic measures to control the spread of the virus. (PNA)

