﻿Caraga logs 219 recoveries, 58 new Covid-19 infections

A total of 219 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries were recorded in Caraga Region on Saturday.

In its report on Sunday, the Department of Health in Caraga Region (DOH-13) said the new recoveries from coronavirus bring the total number to 55,007.

The agency said the total number of cases in the region now stands at 58,231 after 58 new infections were recorded.

Of the new cases, 21 were reported in Agusan del Sur, 10 in Surigao del Sur, six in Surigao del Norte, and four in Agusan del Norte.

In the cities, 11 were recorded in Butuan, three in Bayugan, and one each in the cities of Bislig, Cabadbaran, and Surigao.

The DOH-13 cited the decreasing number of infections as the active cases further declined to 1,222 as of Saturday from 1,368 on Friday.

“The number of Covid-19 related deaths in the region now count to 2,002 as three new deaths were also recorded on Saturday,” it said.

Despite the decline, the DOH-13 continues its call to residents to have themselves vaccinated.

As of February 7, a total of 1,288,628 individuals, or 57.31 percent of the target population in the region, are fully vaccinated.

It said 89,269 individuals were already administered with booster shots.

A total of 2,652,19 Covid-19 vaccines were already administered in Caraga as of February 7, it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency