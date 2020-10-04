Caraga logs 122 new Covid-19 infections

The Department of Health in Caraga (DOH-13) reported a total of 122 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases recorded in the region in a span of two days.

In a briefing Sunday morning, DOH-13 said a total of 71 new infections were recorded on Friday and 51 on Saturday.

The agency added that of the new cases, 51 were recorded in Butuan City during the period — 28 on Friday and 23 on Saturday.

Nine Covid-related deaths were also recorded in the region during the period — one on Friday and eight on Saturday.

The reported nine deaths were recorded in the following areas: Butuan City, three; Surigao City, two; and one each in Tandag City; Nasipit, Agusan del Norte; San Francisco, Agusan del Sur; and Tago, Surigao del Sur.

“Caraga Region now has a total of 1,527 cumulative Covid-19 cases with 944 recoveries, 525 active cases and 58 recorded deaths,” the DOH-13 said.

An increasing number of local transmissions is also recorded in the region, the agency stressed, with a total of 777 or 51 percent of the total recorded Covid-19 infections.

Local transmission is also high in Butuan City with 578 or 70 percent out of the 824 total number of cases recorded as of Saturday, the DOH-13 said.

Other cities in Caraga declared of having local transmissions by the DOH include Bislig City with 97 local transmissions (LTs) or (67 percent) out of 144 total cases; Cabadbaran City with 17 LTs or 17 percent from 39 total cases; Surigao City with 18 LTs or 43 percent from 42 total cases; and Tandag City with 16 LTs or 38 percent from 42 total cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency