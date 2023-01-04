Caraga LGUs adopt ‘ease of doing business’ with one-stop shop

BUTUAN CITY: Local government units (LGUs) in the Caraga Region have started implementing the ease of doing business under Republic Act (RA) 11032 through the Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) scheme.

The measure mandates government line agencies and LGUs to provide the public with quality services by reducing expenses and inconveniences.

Through the BOSS, most of the LGUs in the region have streamlined the process of business registrations and compliance procedures.

Government agencies that issue health and sanitation, environment, and fire safety certifications, as well as other government concerns, are taking part in the BOSS facilitation.

In this city, the renewal of business permits and securing of new permits facilitated through BOSS started Jan. 2 at the Robinsons Place.

In a statement Wednesday, the city information office (CIO) said at least 507 business establishments have renewed their licenses and permits during the opening day.

“The city government under the administration of Mayor Ronnie Vicente Lagnada is expecting the influx of more renewal transactions in the days ahead, as well as those who will secure new permits and licenses,” the CIO said.

In Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, the renewal of business permits and application for new permits through BOSS was launched on Tuesday.

Two venues were designated by the city government for BOSS transactions, including the people’s government center and the city gymnasium.

The BOSS also covered the renewal of tricycle permits in the city with designated dates depending on the ending digit of the vehicle’s body numbers.

Agusan del Norte also started the BOSS activities Tuesday including in the towns of Las Nieves, Buenavista, and Nasipit.

In Surigao del Norte, the BOSS registration also kicked off Tuesday in Surigao City, while municipalities in the area are yet to schedule the conduct of BOSS.

In Agusan del Sur, Bayugan City opened its BOSS to the public on Tuesday which was participated by the concerned government agencies.

Towns in Agusan del Sur have scheduled their own one-stop-shop business registrations next week.

In Dinagat Islands, the BOSS registration has gone full-swing in the town of San Jose on Wednesday.

In Surigao del Sur, the municipality of Carrascal said it will start its BOSS registration on Jan. 9

Source: Philippines News Agency