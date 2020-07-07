Caraga Covid-19 cases reach 176 with 15 new infections

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the Caraga Region increased to 176 as of Monday evening (July 6), with the 15 new cases recorded, the Department of Health in Region 13 (DOH-13) said.

A DOH-13 report Monday evening said the agency received 200 Reverse transcription-polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) results from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) sub-national laboratory indicating 166 negative and 34 positive results.

Of the 34 positive infections, 19 are follow-up tests of previously confirmed cases while 15 are new Covid-19 cases in the region, it said.

As of Monday evening, Caraga Region has 129 active cases, 26 recovered patients who have been discharged, and 21 recovered patients who are still completing the 14-day quarantine period.

Of the new cases, four are Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs), four are Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and three are front-liners, DOH-13 said.

Eleven of the new cases are males, four are females all with ages ranging from 20 to 30-years-old.

The new Covid-19 cases are distributed in the following areas in the region: in Agusan del Norte, Buenavista (1), Las Nieves (1) and Cabadbaran City (1); in Agusan del Sur, Bayugan City (1); in Surigao del Norte, Alegria (2), Gigaquit (3), Sison (1), and Sta. Monica (1); in Surigao del Sur, Tagbina (3), and Bislig City (1).

In a statement Monday, DOH-13 Director Jose Llacuna Jr. expressed optimism the battle against Covid-19 can be won through the “unified efforts of the people of the Caraga Region”.

Source: Philippines News Agency