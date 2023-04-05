Caraga cops net 684 illegal fishing offenders on 1Q of ’23

The Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) on Wednesday reported a total of 684 violators due to its intensified anti-illegal fishing operations from January to March this year. resulting in the arrest of 313 individuals and surrender of 371 others who surrendered to authorities. Data provided by PRO-13 to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Wednesday showed said that a total of 597 anti-illegal fishing operations were conducted during the last three months resulting in the arrest of 313 individuals and the surrender of 371 others. All the violators have been charged with violating the provisions of Republic Act (RA) 10654 or the amended Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998. RA 10654 prohibits the use of dynamite and other explosives and poisons, unregulated fish nets, traps, and other methods and techniques that destruct the corals and reef fisheries. The intensified anti-illegal fishing drive also netted 676.8 kilos of fish and marine products worth PHP140,990 and a total of 388 illegal fishing paraphernalia was also confiscated. In a statement, PRO-13 Director Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra II said the intensified anti-illegal fishing drive aims to make the fishery in the region sustainable for future generations. 'We shall protect our fishing grounds and our natural resources for the benefit of all the people. Those who violate and ignore our fishery laws and regulations shall be dealt with accordingly,' Labra said.

Source: Philippines News Agency