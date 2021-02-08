Caraga cops nab NPA political instructor

BUTUAN CITY – Police arrested a political instructor of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) Saturday in the Surigao del Norte town of Sison.

In a statement, the Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) said Jude Laray, 27, was arrested in Barangay San Isidro, Sison.

He is identified as a political instructor of the NPA’s Sandatahang Yunit Pampropaganda (SYP) Kingdom of Guerrilla Front (GF) 4A, North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC) that operates in Agusan del Norte and Butuan.

Laray is facing two counts of murder, attempted murder, and multiple attempted murder, police said.

“He is listed in the Periodic Status Report on Threat Group of the Regional Intelligence Division and was involved in the series of Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) harassments and attacks in the area,” Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., PRO-13 director, said.

He said Laray was involved in the series of NPA harassments and armed attacks in Agusan del Norte in 2018.

“Records also show that Laray is involved in the series of killings, including that of Jhonny T. Villamor in Barangay 4 on August 20, 2018, and of Elim A. Margaret at District Narra, Barangay Talisay on October 17, 2018, all in Nasipit, Agusan del Norte,” he said.

“I commend the continuing efforts of our operatives in bringing to justice these fugitives from the law and we share our commitment to the people of Caraga to affect the arrest of persons with standing warrants of arrest to make them answer for the charges filed against them in court,” he said. (PNA)