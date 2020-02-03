Caraga cops haul over P1.7-M illegal drugs in January

Anti-drug operations conducted during the first month of the year by the different units of Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) resulted in the confiscation of more than PHP1.7 million worth of illegal drugs.

In a statement on Monday (February 3), PRO-13 said 49 drug suspects were arrested during the 44 operations last month and 131.97 grams of shabu, 15 grams of cocaine, and 26.40 grams of marijuana with a market value of some PHP1.71 million were seized.

PRO-13 police director, Brig. Gen. Joselito T. Esquivel, Jr. lauded the different police units and stations in Caraga Region for the accomplishment.

Esquivel said among the drug personalities killed during the operations last month included Diego Lafuente, a Spanish national temporarily residing in General Luna town in Siargao Island, and Elpedio Sevilla Francisco of La Paz, Agusan del Sur.

Lafuente and Francisco were considered the Top 1 and 2, respectively, in the police "recalibrated illegal drugs personalities," Esquivel said.

One of the major anti-drug operations conducted last month took place on January 31 in the Agusan del Sur town of San Francisco, resulting in the confiscation of PHP235,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Arrested during the operation was a certain Rey Ann N. Doydoy alias Ivan, 29, a resident of Poblacion, Moncayo, Davao del Oro, police said.

Esquivel assured the residents in Caraga that the Philippine National Police (PNP) will sustain its anti-illegal drug operations, even as he lauded the support of communities in the PNP's anti-illegal drug campaigns.

I commend all Caraga cops for remaining true to their sworn duty, that is to save and protect lives and properties, he said.

