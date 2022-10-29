Caraga cops, force multipliers on full alert as ‘Undas’ nears

About 2,277 personnel of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 13 (Caraga) are on full alert in preparation for the observance of “Undas 2022” in the area.

In a statement Friday, PRO-13 Director, Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., reminded the public to follow the health protocols being mandated by the local government units due to the continued threat of the pandemic.

“It is expected that more individuals will arrive at all cemeteries and memorial parks compared to the previous years due to the long weekend and declaration of a non-working holiday in observance of this year’s Undas,” Caramat said.

The police forces in the province will be augmented by at least 947 “Barangay Tanods” (village watchmen) and 97 Patrolya ng Bayan volunteers.

Caramat also said 158 advocacy support groups, with an estimated 4,347 members, have signified their support to the police to ensure orderliness in the different cemeteries in the region.

“In addition, PRO-13 will also establish 313 police assistance desks and hubs in all cemeteries, the national highways, airports, seaports, terminals, malls, and other strategic areas,” he said.

Caramat said there are 217 cemeteries, memorial parks, and other places of convergence in the region.

“The PRO-13 is also monitoring the overall situation as threat groups and criminal elements, particularly the communist rebels, might take advantage of the situation to carry out their unlawful activities,” he said

