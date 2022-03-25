﻿Caraga cops all set for 2022 local poll campaign

Appropriate measures are now in place to secure the 45-day campaign of local candidates for the 2022 elections in the region, the Police Regional Office–Caraga (PRO-13) said Friday.

In a statement, PRO-13 Director Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said provincial police directors under the command have been directed to ensure compliance with Resolution No. 10732 of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), specifically on the wearing of face masks and other minimum public health standards.

The Comelec resolution sets the guidelines for in-person campaigns, rallies, caucuses, meetings and conventions, motorcades and caravans, and “miting de avance” under the new normal in connection with the conduct of the 2022 national and local elections.

“Caraga region has always held the record for being peaceful and orderly (during elections). We carry on that legacy by increasing the number of police officers deployed in the various municipalities of this region to prevent activities from becoming coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) spreader events,” Caramat said.

All the ground commanders were also ordered police presence in election-related street activities, including foot patrols and the establishment of checkpoints.

“The police presence in street activities will help deter any form of criminality before, during, and after elections,” Caramat said.

