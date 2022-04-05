﻿Caraga active Covid-19 cases drop to 42

Active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the Caraga Region have dropped to 42, the regional health office said.

In its weekly report released Monday afternoon, the Department of Health – Caraga (DOH-13) said the 42 remaining active cases were recorded from March 27 to April 2.

The number is lower by three compared to the 45 active cases recorded from March 20 to 26, the agency reported.

It added that 26 new infections were also logged during the week, bringing the total cumulative number of cases in the region to 58,798 since the pandemic was declared over two years ago.

“Twenty-six new recoveries were also recorded during the week, bringing the total number of recoveries in the region to 56,579,” the DOH-13 said.

The number of deaths remains at 2,177, with no new deaths were recorded in the region in the past week.

The DOH-13 said a total of 3,151,529 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the region as of Monday.

The current number of fully vaccinated individuals represents 66.9 percent of the eligible population for vaccination in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency