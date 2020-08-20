Carabao center to launch milky bun production

The Department of Agriculture- Philippine Carabao Center (DA-PCC) will formally launch its milky bun production center by September this year that could generate livelihood for farmers amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

DA-PCC Executive Director Dr. Arnel Del Barrio said on Wednesday that the project is in line with the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act” (RA 11469) and the DA’s “Ahon Lahat, Pagkaing Sapat (ALPAS) Kontra sa COVID-19”.

The DA-PCC, through its Research and Development Division (RDD) developed the milky bun, a nutrient-rich bread made with fresh carabao’s milk, to help boost the immune system of the vulnerable sector, especially children because the amount of protein and carbohydrates in one glass of milk is equivalent to one milky bun.

At present, Del Barrio said the agency is also collaborating with the private sector that will ensure reduced cost for the milky bun production, which will lead to higher income for dairy farmers.

The DA-PCC’s collaborative efforts resulted on Wednesday to the giving of San Miguel Foundation (SMF) of 67 bags (25 kgs. each) of free flour to Catalanacan Multi-Purpose Cooperative (CAMPC), one of the assisted dairy cooperatives of the agency in this province for the production of milky bun.

Del Barrio said that this not the first collaboration of DA-PCC with SMF.

Last May, the SMF bought fresh carabao’s milk from farmer-cooperatives struggling to cope with the pandemic, which was then donated to poor communities and food banks in and around Metro Manila and neighboring areas.

Source : Philippines News Agency