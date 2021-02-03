Car seat law needed to ensure children’s safety: Go

The implementation of the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act or Republic Act (RA) 11229 is necessary to protect the children from any vehicular accident, Senator Christopher Lawrence Go said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Go said the public should cooperate once the government fully enforces RA 11229.

“Darating din po ang panahon na kailangang ipatupad na ang nakasaad mismo sa batas. Oras na malampasan na natin ang pandemya at magiging normal na ang ating pamumuhay, kailangan natin itong sundin – itong batas na ito. Ang mga patakarang ito ay para rin naman sa kaligtasan at ikabubuti ng bawat Pilipino (There will be a time when we need to fully implement this law. Once we are able to surpass the pandemic and restore our normal life, we need to follow this law. This law is meant to ensure the safety of each Filipino),” he said.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced earlier Tuesday the postponement of the full implementation of RA 1129 as the Land Transportation Office (LTO) finalizes enforcement protocols for the law.

The law was supposed to take effect Tuesday, but the DOTr and the LTO decided to defer its implementation, considering the current economic situation in the country amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The LTO initially scheduled an Enforcement and Communications Planning Workshop on the implementation of RA 11229 on March 19, 2020. The agency, however, decided to cancel the workshop due to quarantine restrictions.

Go said the DOTr and LTO have both guaranteed that for now, there will be “no fines, no arrests, no confiscation of licenses, no penalties.”

The two agencies, he said, will focus first on educating drivers and parents.

Go asked everyone to heed the implementing rules and regulations for the implementation of RA 11229.

“Ang apela ko sa mga kababayan natin, makinig tayo sa information campaign at intindihin natin ito. Kapakanan at kaligtasan ng lahat, lalong-lalo na po ang mga kabataan, ang inuuna natin sa pagpapatupad nito (To my fellow countrymen, I urge you to listen and understand why we need the law. The children’s safety and welfare are the government’s priority, that’s why we’re implementing this law),” he said.

Go was confident that the government would be able to educate the public about the significance of RA 11229.

“Sisikapin muna nating maipaintindi sa mga tao kung ano po ang batas na ito, bakit ito kailangan maimplementa, at ano ang mga patakaran na kailangan sundin ukol dito. Bibigyan natin ng oras ang lahat na makapaghanda muna, habang may pandemya pa rin tayong sinusubukang malampasan (We will do our best to make sure everyone understands why we need to implement this law and what are the rules they need to follow. We will give everyone some time to prepare while we are still dealing with the pandemic),” he said.

Go also assured the public that the government would not add burden on them amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

RA 11229, inked by President Rodrigo Duterte on Feb. 22, 2019, mandates the use of child restraint systems (CRS) among children aged 12 and below with a height of 4 feet 11 inches and below.

The CRS must be appropriate to a child’s age, height, and weight, and must be mounted in a rear seat of the vehicle, according to the law.

Under RA 11229, anyone who uses expired or non-compliant child car seats will face a fine of PHP1,000 for first offense, PHP3,000 for second offense, and PHP5,000 for third offense.

A fine of PHP50,000 to PHP100,000 will be imposed on manufacturers or sellers of non-compliant child car seats and those who fake compliance stickers.