﻿Capiz under state of calamity after ‘Agaton’ onslaught

The province of Capiz was placed under a state of calamity on Tuesday afternoon after the onslaught of Tropical Depression Agaton last week.

Capiz Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (PDRRM) officer Judy Grace C. Pelaez said on Wednesday they are waiting for the final copy of the resolution approved by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) on April 19 to be furnished to appropriate agencies.

She also confirmed that Capiz Governor Esteban Evan Contreras has filed a petition for exemption before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the use of their funds for the procurement of welfare assistance.

“It was already filed and next to that is the authority to have Red Cross as partner in the procurement and distribution,” Pelaez added.

The province, she said, is hoping that the exemption will be approved since the impact of the typhoon on their place is visible and the purpose for the fund utilization is valid.

The province will be entering into an agreement with the Philippine Red Cross for the fund transfer, procurement, and distribution of food packs to affected families because of the limitations the local government is facing due to the election ban.

“With the state of calamity there is (a) price freeze and affected residents can avail of calamity loans. There are options available for victims of disaster if there is a declaration,” she said in an interview.

As of Wednesday, flooding has already subsided in all affected barangays although nine families are still staying in evacuation centers.

“We still have one remaining missing from (the municipality of) Panit-an. We are hoping that he is still alive, otherwise he will be added to our 19 deaths,” the PDRRM officer added.

In terms of damage, the partial report showed the agriculture sector incurring almost PHP176 million, the fishery sector close to PHP500 million, and infrastructure at PHP59 million.

“The damages will be collated during the post-disaster needs assessment,” she said, which will serve as the basis for the rehabilitation and recovery plan for the province.

Source: Philippines News Agency