Capitol worker nabbed with P204-K shabu in Dumaguete

Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives in Negros Oriental have arrested a job order employee of the provincial government and seized from him some PHP200,000 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation here on Monday.

A report from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) identified the suspect as Jason Olarte Mapili, 50, single, and a resident of Barangay Mangnao in this capital city.

He was arrested around 10:05 p.m. in the said barangay after he allegedly sold suspected shabu to an undercover operative.

Recovered from the suspect were one transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, which was the subject of the sale, a marked PHP1,000 bill used in the buy-bust, two transparent plastic packs containing suspected shabu, PHP720 cash inside a brown wallet, two lighters, three rolled tin foil, a mobile phone and a sling bag.

The recovered suspected shabu weighed around 30 grams with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of PHP204,000.

Mapili is in the police's watch list of suspected drug personalities, the NOPPO report said. He has been detailed at the Provincial Social Welfare Office for about seven years on a job order status.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are now being readied against the suspect who is now under detention.

Source: Philippines News Agency