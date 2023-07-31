Capital A Announces Partnership With UnionDigital Bank

Capital A is entering into a partnership with UnionDigital Bank, the digital bank subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines, involving three key subsidiaries, namely AirAsia, airasia Superapp, and BigPay. These collaborations were unveiled at the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting press conference in Cebu on Sunday, attended by industry leaders and policymakers.

AirAsia is the airline business of Capital A, while airasia Superapp is the one-stop travel platform offering services from flights, hotels, ride-hailing, loyalty programs and more. BigPay is the fintech arm providing accessible and secure digital financial services with the vision of improving financial wellbeing and accessibility in Southeast Asia.

Source: Nam News Network