Capital A Announces Partnership With UnionDigital Bank

General
admin

Capital A is entering into a partnership with UnionDigital Bank, the digital bank subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines, involving three key subsidiaries, namely AirAsia, airasia Superapp, and BigPay. These collaborations were unveiled at the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting press conference in Cebu on Sunday, attended by industry leaders and policymakers.

AirAsia is the airline business of Capital A, while airasia Superapp is the one-stop travel platform offering services from flights, hotels, ride-hailing, loyalty programs and more. BigPay is the fintech arm providing accessible and secure digital financial services with the vision of improving financial wellbeing and accessibility in Southeast Asia.

Source: Nam News Network

Related Posts

﻿Ilocos targets100K for Nat’l Vax Days

admin

PM ANWAR RECEIVES COURTESY CALL FROM INDIA’S DEFENCE MINISTER

admin

﻿Duterte adviser urges to speed up booster rollout for Pinoys

admin