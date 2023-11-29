Capadocia and Lim Advance to PCA Open Quarterfinals in Manila

Manila, Philippines - Marian Capadocia secured her place in the women's singles quarterfinal of the 40th Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open tennis tournament, held in Plaza Dilao, Paco, Manila, with a win over Jeannie Ross Barcia on Wednesday. The top-seeded Capadocia, who is seeking her eighth title in the women's division and a PHP100,000 prize, emerged victorious with scores of 6-3, 6-2. Last year, she was the runner-up, losing the final to Jenaila Rose Prulla.

According to Philippines News Agency, Capadocia's next match is against No. 6 Miles Vitaliano, who recently defeated qualifier Jessica Carcueva 6-4, 6-2. Also progressing to the next round are No. 2 Alexa Joy Milliam of La Carlota, Negros Occidental, and unseeded Theniel Madis. Milliam, the Rina Cañiza Women's Open champion from last February, won against Bea Gomez, setting up a quarterfinal match with Jufe Ann Cocoy. Madis, hailing from M'lang in North Cotabato, eliminated No. 3 Alexie Santos and will now face Elizabeth Abarquez, who earned her spot by defeating Shaira Hope Rivera.

Tiffany Nocos, seeded seventh, also advanced in the tournament, securing a quarterfinal against Rachel Velez, who overcame Danna Marielle Abad.

In the men's division, No. 2 Alberto Lim Jr. demonstrated his prowess by overpowering qualifier John Renest with a decisive 6-0, 6-1 victory, advancing to the quarterfinal of the PHP1.7-million event. The tournament, sponsored by various entities including Mayor Ben-Sayeed Muksan (Siasi, Sulu), Councilor Ernesto "Jong" Isip, Jr., and several corporate sponsors, also saw progress from players like No. 5 Andre Ilagan, No. 6 Noel Damian, Nilo Ledama, John Benedict Aguilar, and wild card Xavier Calvelo.