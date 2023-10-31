Latest News

Capacity Command Center ของ KFSH&RC ถือเป็นโมเดลบุกเบิกในการบรรลุประสิทธิภาพการปฏิบัติงานสูงสุด

ระยะเวลารอเตียงลดลงจาก 32 ชั่วโมงเหลือเพียง 6 ชั่วโมง

ริยาด ซาอุดีอาระเบีย, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ผู้ให้บริการด้านการดูแลสุขภาพกำลังเผชิญกับความต้องการบริการด้านการดูแลสุขภาพที่เพิ่มขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่อง โดยจำเป็นต้องเปลี่ยนเส้นทางความพยายามในการปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพการดำเนินงานของสถาบันด้านการดูแลสุขภาพ เพื่อตอบสนองต่อความท้าทายที่ผู้ให้บริการด้านการดูแลสุขภาพทั่วโลกต้องเผชิญ Capacity Command Center ใน King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) จึงกลายเป็นผู้บุกเบิกในการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการดำเนินงานด้วยการนำกระบวนการที่เป็นที่ยอมรับทั่วโลกไปใช้ โดยมีเป้าหมายหลักเพื่อปรับปรุงผลลัพธ์ด้านการดูแลสุขภาพโดยรวมให้สอดคล้องกับเป้าหมายของ Saudi Vision 2030

นับตั้งแต่ที่ศูนย์ได้มีการเปิดตัวในเดือนกันยายน 2564 ก็ได้ดำเนินขั้นตอนการแทรกแซงไปแล้วกว่า 170,000 ขั้นตอน ซึ่งช่วยลดเวลารอเตียงได้อย่างมากจาก 32 ชั่วโมงเหลือเพียง 6 ชั่วโมง อีกทั้งยังพบว่าแผนกฉุกเฉินมีเวลาการรอคอยลดลง 14% นอกจากนี้ ระยะเวลาการรอคอยในร้านขายยาและห้องปฏิบัติการยังได้รับการปรับปรุง โดยผู้รับผลประโยชน์มากกว่า 90% ได้รับบริการภายในเวลาไม่ถึง 15 นาที

นับตั้งแต่ก่อตั้ง ศูนย์แห่งนี้ได้กลายเป็นแหล่งข้อมูลหลักสำหรับการตัดสินใจโดยอาศัยข้อมูล โดยศูนย์จะคอยติดตามการเคลื่อนไหวของผู้ป่วยอย่างต่อเนื่องเพื่อรักษาคุณภาพของการดูแล ปฏิบัติตามขั้นตอนการปฏิบัติงานมาตรฐาน และคาดการณ์ปริมาณความต้องการเพื่อลดความเสี่ยงและจัดการกับความท้าทายที่อาจเกิดขึ้

ขณะเดียวกัน ในฐานะที่ KFSH&RC เป็นพันธมิตรด้านสุขภาพเชิงกลยุทธ์ที่งาน Global Health Exhibition ในเมืองริยาด ระหว่างวันที่ 29-31 ตุลาคม จึงได้นำเสนอกลไกขององค์กรในการปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพการดำเนินงาน ผลลัพธ์ด้านการดูแลสุขภาพ และประสบการณ์ของผู้ป่วย โดยจัดตำแหน่งตัวเองให้เป็นโซลูชันการดูแลสุขภาพชั้นนำในภูมิภาค

The Capacity Command Center อาศัยกลยุทธ์ที่ปรับเปลี่ยนแผนการและการแทรกแซงทางธุรกิจโดยอิงตามแนวทางปฏิบัติที่มีหลักฐานเชิงประจักษ์ซึ่งขับเคลื่อนโดยปัญญาประดิษฐ์ เพื่อปรับปรุงการทำแผนผังและการวางแผนกระบวนการทำงาน บริการของศูนย์ประกอบด้วยการรายงานทางเทคนิค การทำเหมืองข้อมูล การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการปฏิบัติงาน และกระบวนการและแผนการตรวจสอบ ซึ่งจะมีการสรุปด้วยการออกรายงานเป็นประจำ

ศูนย์นี้เป็นส่วนหนึ่งของความพยายามอย่างต่อเนื่องของ KFSH&RC ในการควบคุมทรัพยากรทั้งหมดและนำเทคโนโลยีล่าสุดมาปรับปรุงผลลัพธ์และประสิทธิภาพการดำเนินงาน โดยมีเป้าหมายเพื่อเป็นตัวเลือกที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับผู้ป่วยทุกรายที่กำลังมองหาบริการดูแลสุขภาพเฉพาะทาง ซึ่งจะทำให้ผู้รับผลประโยชน์สามารถเข้าถึงบริการเหล่านี้ได้กว้างขึ้น

KFSH&RC มีชื่อเสียงระดับโลกในด้านการให้บริการดูแลสุขภาพเฉพาะทาง และเป็นผู้บุกเบิกด้านนวัตกรรม การวิจัยทางการแพทย์ขั้นสูง และการศึกษาทางการแพทย์ สถาบันมุ่งมั่นที่จะพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีทางการแพทย์และยกระดับมาตรฐานการดูแลสุขภาพทั่วโลก โดยร่วมมือกับองค์กรชั้นนำระดับท้องถิ่น ระดับภูมิภาค และระดับนานาชาติ เพื่อให้บริการระดับโลกในด้านคลินิก การวิจัย และการศึกษา

