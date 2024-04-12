Canossa Academy-Lipa spikers triumph in PNVF U18 tourney

MANILA: Canossa Academy-Lipa defeated Golden Whiskers Club, 25-10, 25-18, in the boys' division of the 2024 Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championship at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Friday. Canossa improved its record to 2-2 in Pool A while the Golden Whiskers remained winless in three outings. In the girls' division, National University rolled to its fourth straight win at the expense of San Juan Institute of Technology-Batangas, 25-10, 25-12, to keep the lead in Pool B. NU's other victories were over Colegio de Los Baños, 25-10, 25-12; Parañaque City, 25-4, 25-16; and De La Salle-Lipa, 25-21, 25-16. In Pool A, Gracel Christian College outplayed Maryhill College-Lucena, 25-19, 25-20, for its second win against two losses, while Canossa Academy-Lipa posted its first win courtesy of Colegio delos Baños, 25-4, 25-21. Meanwhile, the action continues on Saturday with the University of Santo Tomas (4-0) eyeing a sweep of Pool A against Maryhill College Lucena (1-1) at 11:3 0 a.m. in the girls division. Kings Montessori School (2-1) meets De La Salle-Zobel (1-2) at 1 p.m. while San Juan Institute of Technology-Batangas (2-2) and Parañaque (0-3) square off at 10 a.m. Canossa Academy (2-2) battles Batangas Christian School (0-3) at 2:30 p.m. in Pool A, while Hermosa Bataan (2-1) tackles Aguaveia Volleyball Club (0-2) at 4 p.m. and Taytay Rizal (2-1) tangles with VNS Savouge (1-2) at 5:30 p.m. in Pool B of the boys division. Source: Philippines News agency