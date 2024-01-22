Canlaon City bags top Sinulog de Cebu festival awards

DUMAGUETE: Canlaon City, Negros Oriental took home several prizes during the Sinulog Festival in Cebu City on Sunday. It bagged the best festival in one of two categories. On Monday, Canlaon City Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas said it was a fete for the smallest city in Negros Oriental to walk away with several titles in an internationally-acclaimed festival. 'We did our best to not fail and embarrass the province after we were asked to represent Negros Oriental in the Sinulog Festival,' Cardenas said. He was hopeful that the recognition would be a part of the local government's strategy to attract more tourists to Canlaon City, especially as the provincial government is also aggressively promoting existing and new tourism destinations. The Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City bagged the championship award in the Ritual Showdown-Free Interpretation Category; landed second place in the Street Dancing (both for Sinulog-based and Free Interpretation); Best in Costume (Free Interpretation); and Best in Musicality (Free Interpretation). Mariel Bogert of Tribu Kang-laon of Canlaon City was also crowned the Sinulog 2024 Festival Queen. Pasalamat Pinaagi sa Sayaw (Thanksgiving Through Dance) or Pasayaw Festival is a festival in honor of Canlaon City's patron saint, St. Joseph, the Farmer, for a bountiful harvest every year, Cardenas said. Canlaon City is touted as the 'food basket' of Negros Oriental and is the leading producer of fresh vegetables and rice, among others. The Pasayaw Festival/Tribu Kang-Laon also won the Negros Oriental 2023 Buglasan Festival of Festivals Showdown and Street-dancing Champion. Canlaon City is one of the key areas included in the northern Negros Oriental tourism circuit, which aims to bring visitors to fresh and new destinations in the province. Provincial Tourism Board Executive Director Woodrow Maquiling Jr., concurrent chair of the Provincial Tourism Council, previously announced the province's aggressive and innovative programs to attract more visitors. Source: Philippines News A gency