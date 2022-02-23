﻿Candidates violating health protocols to face raps: Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) here on Tuesday said national and local candidates for the May 9 polls will face charges if they will be caught violating minimum health protocols during their campaign activities.

Lawyer Edwin Cadungog, Comelec-Cebu City South’s election officer, said during a press briefing with the police and the military that two committees were created within the commission to monitor and enforce laws and regulations related to the upcoming elections.

He said the City Comelec Campaign Committee (CCCC) will monitor candidates or political parties conducting election-related activities to ensure compliance with the minimum public health standards set forth by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

On the other hand, the City Comelec Monitoring Action Center (CMAC) will monitor how the candidates and their parties conduct their rallies and poll-related gatherings and will call them out for their “usual violations”, he said.

Cadungog said national and local candidates need to secure a permit with the local government unit (LGU) where they want to hold their rally and attach it to the application for clearance before the Comelec.

“For the national positions like president, vice president, senators, and party-list, their application must be coursed through with the Comelec regional office. For provincial candidates, file it before the Comelec-province and City Comelec for city or municipal candidates,” he said in Cebuano.

The application must be filed 72 hours before the time and date of the activity. Within 48 hours, the CCCC will either grant or deny the application and if there is no action within 48 hours, the application is deemed approved, he added.

“There’s only one instance that the application can be denied, and that is when the time and date of the activity applied for has already been taken by other applicants whose application was filed prior,” Cadungog said.

The CCCC will coordinate with the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines through the Joint Task Group Cebu in ensuring that health protocols are observed during election-related activities.

Cadungog said part of the tasks of CMAC is to monitor compliance with the law of election materials, ensuring that candidates follow the allowable sizes of their printed media.

Apart from the police and the military, the Comelec also deputized national agencies such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Public Works and Highways in ensuring compliance with the rules on election paraphernalia mounted in public places.

Cebu City Police Office director, Col. Ernesto Salvador Tagle said no areas have reported election-related incidents that may warrant placing it under the hotspot or watch list.

