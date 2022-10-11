Cancer Assistance Fund available until Dec. 31 this year: DBM

The national government’s PHP529.2 million Cancer Assistance Fund (CAF) may still be used until Dec. 31 this year, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced Monday.

This came following the DBM and the Department of Health’s (DOH) release of a joint memorandum circular (JMC) prescribing the Implementing Guidelines for the fund.

“The said fund shall be available for utilization until December 31, 2023 in line with the adoption of the cash-based budgeting system and subject to applicable general and special provisions under the FY [fiscal year] 2022 [General Appropriations Act] and other existing budgetary guidelines issued by the DBM,” the DBM said in a statement.

According to the DBM, the provision of PHP529.2 million is anchored on Special Provisions (SP) No. 13 of the DOH budget under the 2022 GAA, which requires, among others, the issuance of the JMC as a pre-requisite for the utilization of the fund.

The CAF is a mechanism under Republic Act No. 11215 or the National Integrated Cancer Control Act, which seeks to provide integrated and holistic support to cancer treatment and management.

It aims to complement and supplement existing financial support mechanisms exclusive for cancer patients, persons living with cancer, and cancer survivors.

Pursuant to the circular, the CAF will also fund outpatient and inpatient cancer control services, including but not limited to diagnostics, therapeutic procedures, and other cancer medicines needed for the treatment and management of cancer and its care-related components.

“Malaking tulong po para sa ating mga kababayan itong nakalaang pondo for cancer assistance na maaari na pong magamit sa mga DOH hospital access sites at iba pang health facilities sa bansa (The allocated budget for the cancer assistance fund would be a huge help for our fellow Filipinos, which they can use to access various DOH hospital access sites and other health facilities in the country),” DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

“We hope that it will ease the burden of many cancer patients, as we know that cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality amongst Filipinos,” she added.

Earlier, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the CAF would be downloaded to different cancer hubs or cancer care centers nationwide — providing cancer patients diagnostics, medications, treatment, and other needs.

Source: Philippines News Agency