Canadian dev’t aid to PH totals P1.1-B

MANILA: Canada has approved a total of CAD28.15 million or approximately PHP1.1 billion in development assistance to support the Philippines' health care, disaster resilience, and climate adaptation efforts, the Canadian Embassy in Manila announced Saturday. The funding includes a new CAD12.5 million commitment for disaster resilience on top of the CAD15 million that Canadian Development Minister Ahmed Hussen announced when he visited the Philippines in January. An additional CAD650,000 was set aside for the monitoring and evaluation covering all three initiatives, bringing the total to CAD28.15 million. 'Canada and the Philippines share a close relationship. During my recent visit to the region, I met with local leaders to discuss our important shared work on improving biodiversity protection, climate adaptation, women's empowerment, and health care services - all areas that Canada is supporting through its development assistance,' Hussen said. 'By working together, we'll build healthier and more resilie nt communities in the Philippines and here at home.' READ: Canada allots P627-M grant for health, reforestation in PH Forest Foundation Philippines will get CAD8 million of the funding to support gender-responsive, nature-based solutions to climate change and biodiversity loss in vulnerable communities. Alinea International will implement a CAD12.5-million project to enhance climate resilience in six vulnerable provinces in the Philippines. Plan International Canada, on the other hand, will implement a CAD7-million project for health promotion campaigns and increased health care services in remote communities. This project will also provide training for local health professionals in partnership with the University of Montréal School of Public Health, the embassy said. 'The projects announced today demonstrate Canada's commitment to addressing global challenges, such as climate change and biodiversity loss. The Philippines and Canada have shared a close partnership, built on shared values and close peopl e-to-people ties, for decades,' said Robert Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. 'Our government will continue to be there for the Philippines through our development programming.' Canada's first Filipina Cabinet minister Rechie Valdez said the funding announcement further underlines the strength of the bond between the two states. 'By continuing to work together on our shared goals of battling climate change, improving the quality of health care services, and women's empowerment, our incredible relationship will only continue to get stronger. This is great news for Filipinos here in Canada and abroad,' she said. ( Source: Philippines News Agency