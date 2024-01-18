Canada travel advisory doesn’t reflect PH security landscape: Año

MANILA: Canada's advisory against traveling to some provinces in the Philippines does not reflect the real security situation on the ground, the National Security Council (NSC) said Thursday. In a statement, National Security Adviser and NSC chair Eduardo Año said assessing the security landscape is an "ongoing process", noting that efforts are continuously being made to address challenges that may arise. "While we appreciate their concern for the safety and security of Canadian citizens, we wish to express our disagreement with the basis and scope of the advisory," Año said. This came as Canada's latest travel advisory issued on Jan. 10 raised concerns about crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping in specific provinces mainly in Mindanao and advised citizens to "avoid all travel" to the provinces of Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del S ur, Zamboanga Sibugay and Sultan Kudarat. It also advised to "avoid non-essential travel" to Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte (excluding Siargao Island), Surigao del Sur, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur (excluding Davao City), Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental. Año also emphasized that the peace situation in the Philippines, especially in Mindanao, has greatly improved as reflected in the ranking of the Philippines in the Global Terrorism Index -- from being part of the top 10 countries affected by terrorism a few years back to rank 18 last year. The Philippines also ranked 115th in the Global Peace Index in 2023, scoring six points for positive change. Año also noted that the Philippines has implemented comprehensive measures to enhance peace and security in Mindanao. He added that the government has been unrelenting in resolving the root causes of violence and rebellion together with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao created under the Bangsamoro Organic Act. Año also said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. himself also announced there are no longer active Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army guerrilla fronts in Mindanao as government forces were able to neutralize 1,399 communist and local terrorist members all over the country. He also said one of the suspects in the Dec. 3, 2023 bombing of the Mindanao State University gymnasium has been arrested. "We invite representatives from the Canadian government to engage in a constructive dialogue with the Philippine authorities to better understand the context and nuances of the security situation. Such discussions will help ensure that travel advisories accurately reflect the current conditions in the Philippines," he added. Source: Philippines News Agency