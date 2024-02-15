Canada earmarks P14.5-M aid for flood-hit Mindanao

MANILA: The Canadian government is donating CAD350,000 or approximately PHP14.5 million in humanitarian aid to support the victims of recent floods and landslides that hit several areas in Mindanao. The Canadian Embassy in Manila said the aid would be sourced from the Canadian Humanitarian Assistance Fund. 'Canada is allocating C$350,000 (approx. PHP 14.5 million) to support the response to recent flooding in Mindanao through its Canadian Humanitarian Assistance Fund with Humanitarian Coalition,' it said in an announcement dated Feb. 14. 'This will help provide emergency water, sanitation, hygiene services as well as the distribution of multipurpose cash and non-food items to affected communities,' it added. The northeast monsoon or "amihan" and the trough of a low pressure area has recently triggered massive floods and landslides in parts of Mindanao, affecting more than 455,000 families and killing 22 persons. Based on the Feb. 15 data of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, at least 11 were injured while two missing persons have so far been reported. Source: Philippines News Agency