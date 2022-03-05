﻿Canada announces fresh P81-M ‘Odette’ aid to PH

The Canadian government announced an additional CAD2 million (approximately PHP81 million) to further support Filipinos affected by Typhoon Odette that struck several parts of the country in December 2021.

The Canadian Embassy in Manila said this is on top of the CAD3 million committed in the immediate aftermath of the typhoon, bringing Canada’s total support to date to over CAD5 million.

“Two months after super typhoon Odette devastated widespread areas in the Visayas and Mindanao, Canada continues to work with the Government of the Philippines, the United Nations, and our partners to address the needs of vulnerable people still suffering the after-effects of this climate change catastrophe, the world’s second-deadliest natural disaster of 2021,” Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines Peter MacArthur said Friday.

“We have been amazed and humbled by the resiliency and resolve of Filipinos, and the tireless efforts of those crisis responders working to restore livelihoods, rehabilitate infrastructure and address pressing humanitarian needs while at the same time coping with the pandemic,” he added.

About CAD1 million of the latest aid will be coursed through the World Food Programme to provide affected communities with emergency food assistance as well as telecommunications and logistics support.

The remaining CAD1 million, on the other hand, would support the International Organization for Migration’s emergency shelter operations.

Canada previously announced an initial CAD3 million in funding that included CAD500,000 for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies via the Canadian Red Cross, CAD700,000 contribution to humanitarian organizations Oxfam Canada and Plan International, and a CAD1.8 million contribution to the World Food Programme.

Source: Philippines News Agency