CamSur town hall locked down due to Covid-19

The local government unit (LGU) of Lagonoy in Camarines Sur province was placed on lockdown on Wednesday after a man whose wife was tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) had close contacts with several town hall employees.

Mayor Delfin Pilapil III advised the public that business transaction at the town hall is temporarily suspended as the LGU would undergo disinfection and contact tracing.

Pilapil, in a phone interview, said the lockdown will be lifted as soon as the disinfection of the entire municipal building and the tracing of the employees who came in close contact with the Covid-19 suspect are completed.

He said the LGU has close to 200 employees.

The man who frequently visits the town hall had undergone a swab test and its result will be out by Friday.

He is currently quarantined at the town isolation facility, while his wife who tested positive for the virus is under isolation at the Camarines Sur Quarantine facility and their two children are under home quarantine.

Pilapil said data from the local Interagency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases show that as of Wednesday, the town has recorded seven Covid active patients, with cumulative 26 cases, and three reported deaths.