Campaign period starts Feb. 25 for Lanao plebiscites

MANILA: The campaign period will begin on Feb. 25 for the twin plebiscites in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur province, according to the schedule released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) over the weekend.

The plebiscites on March 18 will be for the proposed creation of Barangay Boganga II and Barangay Datu Dalidigan.

The information and campaign period will be until March 16, the period when it is prohibited to remove, destroy, deface and tamper lawful plebiscite propaganda materials.

From Feb. 15 to March 21, it is prohibited to carry firearms and other deadly weapons, transfer officers and employees in the civil service, suspend local elective officials and release prisoners.

On plebiscite day itself, selling, buying, serving and drinking intoxicating liquor will not be allowed.

Polling precincts are open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The canvassing of votes by the Municipal Plebiscite Board of Canvassers will start at 5 p.m., to be followed by the proclamation of results.

The plebiscite will create Barangay Boganga II from the original Barangay Boganga while Barangay Datu Dalidigan will be established out of Barangay of Sagonsongan.

Cavite special poll

Meanwhile, the automated election system (AES) to be used in the Feb. 25 special polls in the 7th Legislative District of Cavite has been certified by the Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC).

The Comelec said the TEC certified the AES is operating “properly, securely, and accurately.”

The source code will be the same one used in the May 2022 national and local elections.

"The Committee no longer found it necessary to require a separate set of documents and results," read the Comelec statement.

The special poll will elect the new representative of the 7th District after it was vacated by Jesus Crispin Remulla when he was appointed as Department of Justice Secretary

Source: Philippines News Agency