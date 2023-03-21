Camiguin tops sanitary landfill compliance in N. Mindanao – EMB

The Environment Management Bureau in Northern Mindanao (EMB-10) has identified the province of Camiguin as the most compliant in sanitary landfill operations in 2022. In an interview Tuesday, EMB-10 Director Reynaldo Digamo Jr. said the island-province implemented the joint landfill operation protocols with 100 percent compliance rate. "Out of the 93 Local Government Units (LGUs) in the region, 33 are being served and (one of these 33 LGUs is) Camiguin has implemented a joint Sanitary Landfill operation," he said. Digamo said Camiguin has joint operation status because of the clustering of the small areas of the five municipalities of the said province. Based on the data of compliance from EMB-10, the province of Bukidnon has 77 percent compliance in the landfill operation protocols, this means that the province has 17 out of 22 LGUs have operational sanitary landfills. Meanwhile, Lanao del Norte province obtained 21 percent or five out of 22 LGUs have a sanitary landfill operations. The provinces of Misamis Oriental and Misamis Occidental, on the other hand, have 15 percent and 11 percent compliance, respectively.

Source: Philippines News Agency