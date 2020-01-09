Camiguin to rein in visitors to protect island’s ecosystem

The provincial government of Camiguin on Wednesday said it will adopt a limit on visiting tourists in the island-province.

Gov. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo said that although Camiguin remains one of the country's prime tourist destinations, it must ensure that its ecosystem and natural resources remain intact by not overcrowding the island-province with more visitors than it could handle.

With more than half a million tourists visiting Camiguin from January to September last year, Romualdo said they have implemented the population carrying capacity to address the growing influx of guests.

We are happy to share that we have started last year first steps towards establishing carrying capacity limits in our eco-tourism sites to be able to determine the maximum number of individuals that can be sustained by the environment and sustain that number in the future, the governor told local officials and government employees during his State of the Province Address held at the Camiguin Convention Center in Mambajao town on Tuesday evening.

Carrying capacity means the number of people, other living organisms, or crops that an area can support without environmental degradation.

Before we wanted to have as many people coming in, but it wasn't right. There should be a carrying capacity to sustain all our environments, he said.

Taking into consideration the 11.56 percent in commercial aircraft movement and a 7-percent rise in airplane passenger traffic last year, Romualdo acknowledged the need to take further actions to protect and conserve the island's ecosystem.

To concretize the carrying capacity policy, he said the province's climate adaptation, mitigation, and disaster risk reduction center must ensure that all policies, laws and regulations, and ordinances pertaining to the conservation of the island's environment and natural resources are enforced.

Already, the provincial environment and natural resources office has carried out numerous programs aligned with the environment department's national priorities, including the expanded national greening program, enhanced biodiversity conservation, scaling up of marine and coastal ecosystem, improved land administration and management, intensified forest protection, and anti-illegal logging.

In the greening program, efforts were initiated in 2017 and 2018 to establish a 50-hectare bamboo plantation along riverbanks and the enrichment of the mangrove forest covering three hectares.

Romualdo said the campaign to switch to organic farming has started and will soon be adopted all over the province.

He said food security is one of his administration's priorities so Camiguin will not have to rely on agricultural produce from farmers in the mainland.

While recognizing the economic gains of tourism-related investments in Camiguin, Romualdo said "everybody, both visitors and residents, to make sure that the island's environment is healthy and that its tourist sites sustained so these could be enjoyed by more people for years to come."

Source: Philippines News Agency