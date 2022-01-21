Cambodia-Based Harrods International Academy & Renford International School Join Global Schools Foundation

The not-for-profit GSF is known for operating internationally award-winning schools. Its related entity, Global Schools Holdings (GSH), drives the internationalisation and growth.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Singapore-based Global Schools Foundation (GSF) announced that the reputed Waterbridge Global Education Co. Ltd., which owns and operates a network of five highly acclaimed and premium international schools in Cambodia, has formally joined the GSF schools network.

Waterbridge owns and operates four campuses of the Harrods International Academy (HIA) and one campus of the Renford International School (RIS) in Phnom Penh. GSF has a network of 26 international schools across 9 countries, offering best-in-class education to nearly 25,000 students from over 70 nationalities.

Together, they plan to bring a brand of holistic education to Cambodia that will combine futuristic learning with global mindedness.

“We plan to work together with Harrods and Renford to set up 21st-century high-quality schools to meet the aspirations of Millennial parents and nurture their Generation Alpha children into Global Citizens,” said Mr. Atul Temurnikar, Co-Founder and Chairman of Global Schools Foundation.

Focused on K12 education, the GSF network of schools offers the best of innovative educational practices and capabilities, with emphasis on skills-based learning through a strong network of international educators. Their curricula offerings include International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge IGCSE, with a strong focus on global values.

HIA and RIS will benefit from the strong track record of GSF schools in academic results and entrepreneurship among their students.

“Students and parents of Harrods and Renford will truly benefit from the huge network of GSF schools. Their mindful use of personalized learning systems promotes creativity and collaboration among students, and encourages them to be inquiry- and kindness-driven global citizens,” said Mr. Sambath Sok, former CEO of Waterbridge, who will continue to serve as Advisor to GSF Cambodia.

GSF had earlier announced that they had raised US$250 million for investments in K12 education in Asia and the Middle East. It has also entered into a strategic partnership with Dwight School Seoul, a leading super-premium IB School, with links to New York.

As GSF celebrates its 20th anniversary, its entity Global Schools Holdings (GSH) drives the growth strategy and internationalisation roadmap from its HQ in Singapore. GSH is a participant in Singapore government agency Enterprise Singapore‘s Scale-up SG programme, where GSH has been working with PWC on its strategic growth plans, which include business optimisation, internationalisation, market prioritisation and business matching, and has benefitted from the programme’s peer sharing and networks.

“Enterprise Singapore congratulates GSH on the expansion of its network of schools to Cambodia. Through targeted business matching efforts, companies like GSH are able to find like-minded overseas partners to grow their international footprint. Through this partnership, GSH will be able to expand its curriculum enhancements and suite of education data analytics developed in Singapore through its global network of schools,” said Dilys Boey, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Lifestyle and Consumer Group, Enterprise Singapore.

GSF has won 300 awards over two decades at the national and international levels. The awards were won in different categories like Innovation and Management, Performance Excellence, Business Excellence, Green initiatives, CSR and Sustainability.

Founded in 2002, Global Schools Foundation is a Singapore-headquartered, community-oriented education institution whose mission is to cultivate and nurture young minds into global leaders of the future. Its schools have emerged stronger with their proprietary learning technology involving data analytics and artificial intelligence to bring success to these schools and accelerate students’ learning outcomes. GSF’s entity Global Schools Holdings aims to leverage its two decades of expertise in establishing top-quality schools, successfully growing its family of schools, and helping them achieve their vision through its future potential investments,

Enterprise Singapore is the government agency championing enterprise development. ESG works with committed companies to build capabilities, innovate and internationalise. It also supports the growth of Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups and builds trust in Singapore’s products and services through quality and standards.

