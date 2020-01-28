Camacho makes PH naval history as first female commodore

A Philippine Navy officer made history as the first woman to become a Commodore (equivalent to Brigadier General or onestar rank in the Army, Air Force, and Marines).

Promoted to the rank was Captain Luzviminda Camacho, chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Office of Legislative Affairs.

Aside from being the first woman to get the rank, Camacho is the first female chief of her office, the first woman to command a Philippine Navy ship and the first female commander of peacekeepers sent by the Philippines to Haiti.

Camacho was among the three senior officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) who formally donned their next higher rank in a ceremony in short ceremonies at the General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City Tuesday.

AFP chiefofstaff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., who just became a fourstar general Monday, presided over the donning ceremony.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Roberto Ancan, Central Command head, was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

He previously led the Zamboanga Del Surbased 1st Infantry Division and is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1987.

Promoted to the rank of Major General is Brig. Gen. Ernesto Torres Jr., who is the current commander of AFP Civil Relations Service.

He is the former commander of Joint Task Force Haribon and deputy commander of Eastern Mindanao Command and a member of PMA Class of 1989.

Present during the donning ceremonies were senior military officers led by AFP vice chiefofstaff Vice Admiral Gaudencio Collado, Jr., and families of the newlypromoted officials.

Military honors at the General Headquarters Canopy were also rendered for Ancan who is the most senior of the newlypromoted officers.

Promotions of generals and senior officers in the military signify the advancement in their careers as soldiers.

It also implies the bigger and more crucial responsibilities that they have to carry towards the attainment of the AFP's mission.

Source: Philippines News agency