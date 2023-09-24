Caloocan receives PCSO share of P13M for charity, health programs

Caloocan has received PHP13 million from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office's (PCSO) July 2022 lotto revenues to augment the city government's charity and health programs. Local government units receive a percentage of the total revenues of PCSO operations in their areas. The PCSO is mandated to set aside 30 percent of its revenues for charity, 55 percent for prizes, and 15 percent for its operations. All balances of any funds in the PCSO will form part of the charity fund. PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles handed over the checks to Mayor Dale Malapitan at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City on Sept. 14. 'Makakaasa po ang lahat na ang lungsod ng Caloocan ay pa-iiralin ang tama. Ito ay nangangahulugan ng pagtangkilik sa gaming products ng PCSO dahil kami ay natutulungan nito mula sa aming natatanggap na Lotto at STL [small town lottery] shares (The city of Caloocan will spend the money well, for the right things. Let's patronize PCSO's gaming products because these help us through the Lotto and STL shares we receive),' Malapitan said during the turnover ceremony, as quoted in a PCSO news release Sunday. Robles thanked all lotto patrons and those who patronize all PCSO games. He urged the public to keep on patronizing PCSO games to generate more funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities. Through its mandatory contributions to beneficiaries, the agency does not only help individuals in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions

Source: Philippines News Agency