﻿Calls for justice, tributes pour in for slain Negrense teacher

BACOLOD CITY – Calls for justice and tributes are pouring in for the Negrense school teacher who was gunned down by unidentified assailants the night before the May 9 national and local elections.

As of Tuesday, police investigation continues as family members, friends and colleagues mourn the death of Mercy Nequia-Miguel of Himamaylan City National High School, who was supposed to serve during Monday’s polls.

Brig. Gen. Flynn Dongbo, director of Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO-6), said he has directed the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office to conduct a thorough investigation.

“Once the perpetrators are identified, appropriate charges must be filed immediately against them,” he added.

Riding a motorcycle with her husband Aldrin along Crossing Calasa, Barangay Caradio-an, the 49-year-old teacher was hit in the abdomen when the assailants fired at them. The husband was unhurt.

In a Facebook post on Monday, her young son said his mother “died tragically and we cry and pray for justice”.

“I may not be able to respond to everyone, but I am grateful and thankful for the encouraging words,” he added.

One of Nequia-Miguel’s colleagues, who did not give her name, said they “lost a piece of puzzle that shapes Himamaylan National High School together” and described the late teacher, who was a mother of two, as a “marvelous educator”.

“Hope we find justice to what happened to you. Justice must be served immediately,” another friend added.

Mayor Raymund Tongson also condemned the violence and ordered the police to “exhaust all efforts to arrest the killers”.

Lt. Col. Reynante Jomocan, city police chief, said that based on the initial investigation, they could not consider the shooting incident as election-related as the family denied any involvement in politics. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency