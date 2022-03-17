﻿Call for RevGov part of free speech but better ignored: Palace

The push of retired military officer and former National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesperson Antonio Parlade Jr. for a revolutionary government is part of free speech, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Acting presidential spokesperson and Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar made this remark after Parlade called for support against corruption in the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and other government agencies, saying a revolutionary government may be the only solution.

“Retired General Antonio Parlade’s call for a revolutionary government is part of his guaranteed freedom of speech and expression,” Andanar said in a press statement.

He also echoed Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s statement directing members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to disregard Parlade’s call for a revolutionary government.

“However, as Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the retired general’s call is better left ignored,” he added.

Just before Parlade’s retirement from military service, he resigned as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson.

He also served as the commander of the AFP Southern Luzon Command.

On Nov. 13, 2021, Parlade substituted for Katipunan ng Demokratikong Pilipino (KDP) presidential aspirant and former Education Undersecretary Antonio Valdez.

However, under the rules of the Comelec, independent aspirants are not allowed to be substituted.

His name was eventually dropped from the final list of candidates for the position of president in the 2022 polls.

In 2020, the Palace repeatedly dismissed suspicions that President Rodrigo Duterte has plans of extending his years in office following pro-Duterte groups’ call to establish a revolutionary government.

Duterte as well as top government officials have publicly rejected the proposal to establish a revolutionary government, stressing the need to prioritize the Covid-19 pandemic.

In February, Duterte assured the public of fair and peaceful elections which will determine his successor.

He also reiterated that he wants to stay neutral and will only endorse a candidate if there is a “compelling reason” to do so.

Parlade, meanwhile, said they are not saying that a revolutionary government is a solution to the country’s problems, especially with the alleged corruption in the Comelec.

“We are not saying that’s the solution, revolutionary government. We are not saying that that’s the solution. We are just informing the people that this is our situation now, it’s up to you, tingnan nyo kung anong solusyon na dapat (to look for proper solutions, if it’s revgov (revolutionary government) and you say so, so be it,” he added.

Loyal to Constitution

Meanwhile, the AFP maintained that it is always loyal to the Constitution and all duly constituted authorities.

“The AFP is firm in its resolve to be loyal to the Constitution and the duly constituted authorities. The 145,000-strong soldiers, airmen, sailors, and marines of the AFP stand solid behind the chain-of-command,” AFP spokesperson, Army Col. Ramon Zagala said in a statement.

He added that it is the responsibility of all AFP personnel to uphold integrity as they perform their duty to serve the nation.

“While the AFP respects the people’s freedom of expression, we do not and will not support extra legal means outside the Constitution which we have sworn to protect including the sanctity of the electoral process,” Zagala said.

He said the AFP continuously reminds its troops to adhere to the rule of law and always obey the chain of command, whoever is seated as the commander-in-chief.

“The Armed Forces will remain a professional organization that will not engage in partisan politics and will at all times put the interest of the nation before personal views and opinions,” Zagala said.

