Call for House Investigation into Alleged Electoral Irregularities in 2023 Barangay Elections

Basilan – Deputy Minority Leader and Basilan Lone District Rep. Mujiv Hataman has called for the House of Representatives to investigate allegations of fraud, anomalies, and irregularities in the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

According to Philippines News Agency, the sheer volume of allegations, including cheating and harassment during the elections, particularly in Basilan, demands attention. He highlighted the unaddressed incidents reported on social media and stressed the urgency of these concerns. Hataman, who formerly governed the now-defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, noted that such allegations have been a recurrent issue, not just during the BSKE on October 30.

On Monday, Hataman filed House Resolution (HR) No. 1497, urging a congressional inquiry into these alleged electoral violations in Basilan and other parts of the country. The resolution specifically points to reports implicating election officers from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and security forces in these anomalies and illegal activities. One reported incident in Maluso, Basilan, involved members of the electoral board attempting to unlawfully relocate a polling place, which could have led to a failure of election. Another instance in Barangay Bubuan, Tabuan Lasa, saw voting halted due to the alleged presence of armed men at a polling place, causing voters to flee.

Further, in Barangay Landugan, Lantawan, masked individuals reportedly snatched ballot boxes and ballots, only to return them later, already filled out. These incidents, along with others, such as an army officer allegedly interfering with Electoral Board tasks in Mindanao and a lawyer being obstructed from reaching a polling place, underscore the gravity of the situation. The resolution emphasizes the alarming nature of these allegations, which cast doubt on the election's integrity and endanger the electorate.

The resolution underscores the necessity to investigate these allegations of electoral malpractices. With the 2025 national and local elections and the next barangay elections approaching, there is an urgent need to craft new legislation or amend and strengthen existing laws to prevent the recurrence of such malpractices.