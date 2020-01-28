Calamities not God’s punishment: CBCP

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Monday urged the faithful to refrain from thinking of natural calamities as a form of punishment from God.

Earthquakes and typhoons and ash falls are signs that we are still living in an imperfect natural world. They are natural disasters. Unfortunately, persons who live close to volcanoes, or who build their homes along waterways, or who live along the corridor of typhoons and hurricanes are the victims of destruction and the hapless sufferers, not because God punishes them. It is not because God hates them, but because that is just the nature of this imperfect world, the CBCP said in a pastoral message signed by Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles at the end of its 120th Plenary Assembly in Manila.

Valles also assured people that God is with them during these times of trial.

God accompanies us in the earthquakes and volcanic eruptions and floods and storms not as a Great Punisher but as the Great Loving Emmanuel, One to whom we can turn assured that He will never forsake the people who call on His name. These calamities can be opportunities for grace and blessings, he said.

He added that these are the times when people should help one another.

Valles said natural disasters are God's reminder to the people to take care of the environment and also to reach out to those who are in need.

God is purifying us how to treat Mother Nature as our common home. Though not all calamities can be caused by human activities, like earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, some are proven by science as humaninduced, like floods and droughts and typhoons. We should change our ways so as not to contribute to climate change which brings about ravages of nature. These calamities call for conversion. These calamities appeal for deeper compassion, he said.

Stressing that this is the time to show greater solidarity, Valles urged the faithful to show generosity and set aside wants and desire to be able to help others.

On the other hand, Valles acknowledged the effort of the government in helping those affected by the Taal Volcano's eruption in Batangas and nearby provinces.

We laud the government for the effort it has taken to rescue our fellow Filipinos within the danger zone and to evacuate them to centers of refuge. But we must continue to ask that budgetary priorities be set aright so that the Department of Science and Technology, and in particular, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology, maybe more adequately supported, so that observations and studies may be more helpful, and findings may be more precise. We commend the DOST and Phivolcs for their heroic services despite the limitations of funds and equipment, he said.

He also pushed for the creation of permanent evacuation centers in areas frequently affected by natural calamities.

Knowing that we are a disasterprone country particularly because we lie in the Pacific Ring of Fire, as well as within the typhoon belt along the gateway to Southeast Asia, as well as the zone where the tectonic plates collide and push against each other with unimaginable force, disaster preparedness cannot be a peripheral concern. We appeal for the construction of permanent evacuation centers in the most vulnerable areas, he said.

He also commended the generosity of the Filipino people to the victims of the January 12 eruption.

Already, we have been witnesses to the enthusiasm with which other Filipinos have responded not only because of pity but because of Christian solidarity, Valles said.

Valles also lauded people from other faiths who came to the rescue of those affected by the calamity.

"In all these, we see the strength of God at work. It is the selflessness with which Filipinos and other people from all over the world have responded with empathy and genuine concern to the needs of those now suffering privation that allows us to acknowledge the goodness and the mercy of God, he said.

Held every January and July, the plenary assembly is considered as the highest decisionmaking body of the CBCP.

Source: Philippines News agency