Calabarzon police lauded in ex-rebels’ surrender in Batangas

MANILA: Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. has lauded the Police Regional Office (PRO) 4-A (Calabarzon) after former rebels surrendered with their firearms to authorities in Batangas.

In a statement on Saturday, Azurin said 14 members of Eduardo Dagli Command group under combat support element of Sub-Regional Military Area (SRMA) 4C and New People’s Army (NPA) yielded to authorities in Brgy. Matabungkay, Lian, Batangas on Friday.

They are now under the custody of 403rd Maneuver Company Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4-A.

“I commend all the units involved in this successful accomplishment headed by Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., Regional Director PRO 4-A. Let us continue doing our best to ensure the maintenance of peace and order in our community, especially this coming holidays,” Azurin said.

“The PNP is continuously extending the government’s arms of reconciliation and peace, especially to those who wish to return to the fold of the law, cooperate in nation-building and live peacefully and happily in the community together with their families,” he said.

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s administration remains committed in addressing the country’s insurgency woes as it also provides assistance to former rebels to return to mainstream society.

Through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), Abalos said the national government has helped 1,100 former rebels get back to the fold of the society since July 1

