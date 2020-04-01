Cagayan Valley posts 6 recoveries, 5 new Covid-19 cases

Six Cagayan Valley patients have recovered from the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and have been discharged from hospitals in different parts of the region.

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the recovery of the following: PH 661 in Tuao, Cagayan; PH 837 and PH 840 in Alicia, Isabela; PH 893 in Tuguegarao City; PH 1261 in Nueva Vizcaya, and PH 275, a fireman who was the first Covid-19 case in the region.

Dr. Leticia Cabrera, officer-in-charge of the DOH-Center for Health Development in Cagayan Valley, said the patients were already cleared after having tested negative in the second round of tests.

However, five new positive cases were listed on Wednesday, increasing the Cagayan Valley data from 15 to 20 cases.

One is PH 2268, a 35-year-old woman from Tuao, Cagayan who was exposed to PH 661, her husband. The couple had travelled to Hong Kong.

Another is PH 2271, a 71-year-old Filipino-American from Tuguegarao City. He had a travel history to California in the United States of America.

He arrived here by plane on March 4 from Manila, went on a tour of Vigan City and Pagudpud in Ilocos Norte on March 15, sought consultation at the Divine Mercy Wellness Medical Center. He was admitted to the Cagayan Valley Medical Center on March 23.

Others are PH 2310 from Cabagan, Isabela but working in Tuguegarao City as medical staff; PH 2313, a 30-year-old male (PH2313) from Solano in Nueva Vizcaya; and a woman also from Solano, Nueva Vizcaya. Source : Philippines News Agency