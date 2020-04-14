Cagayan Valley hospital gets P30-M Covid-19 aid from PCSO

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in Cagayan province has granted PHP30 million in financial assistance to the Cagayan Valley Medical Center (CVMC) to fund the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients.

In an interview on Monday, Cagayan PCSO provincial manager, Heherson Pambid, said the fund would be used by the hospital-grantee in buying testing kits, medical supplies, clinical and diagnostic equipment, such as personal protective equipment and other devices, and for the confinement and laboratory costs of Covid-19 patients.

“The budget is only for Covid-19-related cases and non-Covid cases have (a) separate fund through the Malasakit Center,” Pambid added.

Dr. Glenn Mathew Baggao, CVMC hospital director, said they would abide by the PCSO guidelines on how to spend the fund.

Baggao signed the memorandum of agreement with Pambid for the grant on Monday.

“We are thankful to the PCSO for the assistance. The PCSO is also replenishing CVMC a maximum of PHP300,000 fund daily for non-Covid-19 cases through the Malasakit Center,” he said.

The PCSO likewise gave PHP2.5 million each to government hospitals in Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya, and has downloaded PHP1 million each for the provincial government hospitals of Apayao and Kalinga.

The funds were part of the PHP447-million calamity assistance of the PCSO for Covid-19-related cases in different government hospitals around the country.

Apart from the financial assistance, the agency has also distributed 25 patient transport vehicles each to Santa Ana, Lasam, Santa Teresita, Pamplona, and Gonzaga towns in Cagaya

Source: Philippines News Agency