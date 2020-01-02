Cagayan police chief claims ‘accidental’ firing

TUGUEGARAO CITY -- A police official said on Thursday the shooting of a woman by her drunk husband on New Year's Eve in Gammad, Iguig, Cagayan was merely an accident.

Col. Ariel Quilang, Cagayan provincial police director, said the victim, vendor Kathleen Lauigan, 48, was accidentally shot by her husband Arnold Lauigan, 50, a tricycle driver.

A witness, Jessie Cuntapay allegedly saw Arnold, who brought out his gun and cleaned it on top of the table. He told the police that he was surprised when all of a sudden a single burst of gunfire was heard that hit the victim accidentally on the leg, Quilang told the Philippine News Agency.

Lauigan then brought his wife to the Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City, then surrendered to the Iguig police on January 1 and admitted accidentally shooting his wife.

The husband, though, claimed his Cal. 22 gun was missing after he left it when he brought his wife to the hospital.

The woman was not keen on filing charges but the police would still file the case and let him prove his case for reckless imprudence resulting to physical injuries, Quilang said.

He reiterated that there was no reported indiscriminate firing or stray bullet incident during the New Year revelry. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency