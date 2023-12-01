Cagayan de Oro Sets Up Technical Working Committee for Mindanao Railway Project

Cagayan de Oro - The local government of Cagayan de Oro has established a Technical Working Committee (TWC) to coordinate with international developers for the Mindanao Railway Project's northern circuit. Mayor Rolando Uy announced the formation of the TWC during his radio talk program, emphasizing the city's strategic role in this major infrastructure initiative led by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

According to Philippines News Agency, the DOTr and a potential funding partner from India visited the city this week to discuss the project's progress. Earlier in June, DOTr representatives met with local officials to talk about Phase 3 of the railway project and its potential impact on commuters in Misamis Oriental. Mayor Uy highlighted that the DOTr plans to prioritize the construction of the Cagayan de Oro-Laguindingan and Cagayan de Oro-Villanueva routes. He also noted that the railway project aligns with his administration's vision for "smart metropolization" of the city. The Mindanao Railway Project is a key part of the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028. Besides the railway project, the TWC will also assess the feasibility of the Metro CDO Light Railway Transit Project.