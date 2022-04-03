﻿Cagayan de Oro cops bust colleague for illegal drugs

An intelligence officer in Misamis Oriental town was arrested here by his fellow police in an anti-illegal drugs operation.

In a report, the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (COCPO) identified the suspect as Corporal Jann Al Rey Balondo of the Kinoguitan Municipal Police Station, nabbed in Barangay Agusan at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. Theofratus Pia, spokesperson of the Misamis Oriental Police Provincial Office, said in a phone interview Sunday that Balondo is on their active roster.

Officers of the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) here and Puerto Police Station 6 acted on an information regarding a firearm-carrying individual, who turned out to be Balondo.

CIU chief Lt. Col. Jophet Paglinawan said in a radio interview that based on their information, the suspect is involved in illegal drug trade in some parts of the city.

“He is one of those spearheading the illegal drug trade in the villages of Agusan, Balubal and Puerto,” Paglinawan said.

Authorities recovered one sachet containing suspected shabu and another sachet in the suspect’s wallet containing traces of the said illegal substance.

They also recovered one unit of Philippine National Police (PNP)-issued Glock 9mm pistol, one Glock 9mm magazine, nine pieces of ammunition of the said firearm, and drug paraphernalia.

In a separate interview Sunday, Lt. Col. Michelle Olaivar, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office of Northern Mindanao, said the PNP has an Integrity Monitoring Enforcement Group, in-charge of monitoring police officers who have been reported involved in illegal activities.

“However, despite this kind of monitoring, there are still police officers who are wasting the opportunity to be able to serve,” Olaivar said.

She said the suspect’s direct supervisor will also undergo investigation.

“His direct supervisor will be asked to explain if such conduct of said personnel were not reported or why was the personnel caught with illegal drugs and why was the personnel, who was not on duty, carrying a firearm, and all other queries,” she said.

Balondo is currently detained at the custodial facility of Puerto Police Station 6.

Source: Philippines News Agency